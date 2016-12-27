Pages Navigation Menu

NDLEA arrests two with cocaine on Christmas Day

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in News | 0 comments

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Tuesday said it arrested two suspects with cocaine at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport. A statement by the agency’s spokesperson, Mr Mitchell Ofoyeju, said one of the suspects was arrested on his way to Hong Kong after ingesting cocaine. The statement quoted the Chairman of the agency, […]

