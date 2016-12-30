NDLEA seizes 7550.8kg cannabis in Kogi – The News
|
The News
|
NDLEA seizes 7550.8kg cannabis in Kogi
The News
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kogi has arrested 234 suspects, including 10 females, for drug-related offences between January and December 2016. Alhaji Idris Bello, the agency's Commander in the state, gave the statistics in a …
