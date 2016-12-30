NDLEA seizes 7550.8kg cannabis in Kogi – The News

Pages Navigation Menu

NDLEA seizes 7550.8kg cannabis in Kogi

NDLEA seizes 7550.8kg cannabis in Kogi
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kogi has arrested 234 suspects, including 10 females, for drug-related offences between January and December 2016. Alhaji Idris Bello, the agency's Commander in the state, gave the statistics in a …
