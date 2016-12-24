NDLEA mops-up banned foreign fruit juice in Kaduna
The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has commenced mopping up of banned foreign fruit juices in Kaduna markets. Natim Mullah- Dadi, the State Coordinator of the agency said the exercise was a follow-up activity on the federal government’s import prohibition list with emphasis on super markets. Dadi said the essence […]
