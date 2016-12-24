Pages Navigation Menu

NDLEA mops-up banned foreign fruit juice in Kaduna

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in News | 0 comments

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has commenced mopping up of banned foreign fruit juices in Kaduna markets. Natim Mullah- Dadi, the State Coordinator of the agency said the exercise was a follow-up activity on the federal government’s import prohibition list with emphasis on super markets. Dadi said the essence […]

