Nearly 50 shops gutted by fire in Gombe market

No fewer than 48 shops and properties worth millions of Naira were on Tuesday burnt to ashes at Gombe old Market as a result of fire incident. Malam Mohammad Abba, Chairman of the market told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the incident occurred in the night, adding that the cause of the fire […]

