NEITI commends NNPC for transparent financial dealings
… as crude oil production drops by 27.23% The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) on Wednesday commended the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for taking the initiative to provide up-to-date information to Nigerians on the state of the country’s petroleum sector through its monthly financial and operations reports, which the national oil company has been publishing…
The post NEITI commends NNPC for transparent financial dealings appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG