Tekno loses “next rated” headies nomination – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in Entertainment


Vanguard

Tekno loses “next rated” headies nomination
Vanguard
'Pana' singer Tekno has been disqualified from this year's headies awards billed to hold today. His disqualification came as a result of his failure to turn up for photo-sessions, interviews and other activities in the run-up to the awards ceremony proper.
