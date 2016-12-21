Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NET Exclusive: Why Tekno’s 2016 Headies ‘Next Rated’ nomination was withdrawn – Nigerian Entertainment Today

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Nigerian Entertainment Today

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
NET Exclusive: Why Tekno's 2016 Headies 'Next Rated' nomination was withdrawn
Nigerian Entertainment Today
The 'Pana' singer's ONLY nomination for the 11th edition of the award ceremony was for the 'Next Rated' award, along with YCee, Aramide, Humblesmith, and Mr. Eazi. Tekno has been disqualified for 2016 Headies Next Rated award. Credit: Thenetng.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.