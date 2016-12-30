New Abia Speaker Resigns, Less Than 24hrs Into His New Role

The new Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Kennedy Njoku, has resigned his appointment, less than 24 hours after he was elected. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Njoku was elected at about 4.10 p.m. on Thursday following the impeachment of Chief Martins Azubuike over alleged gross financial misconduct and autocratic leadership …

The post New Abia Speaker Resigns, Less Than 24hrs Into His New Role appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

