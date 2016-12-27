New Crisis Hit Bayelsa Owned Radio Over Alleged GM’s Misconduct

A new crisis has hit the fold of the Bayelsa State owned Radio Station known as the Glory Land FM following protest by staff against alleged misconduct of the newly appointed General Manager, Dr. John Idunmage.

Dr. John Idunmage, who was recently appointed General Manager of the State Owned Radio following the sack of Mr. Heyford Lawson, was accused by the staff of high handedness, unlawful arrest of staff and insulting leadership of the staff Union under the aegis of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the RATTAWU.

The leadership of the affected Unions led by Comrade Tonye Yemoleigha (Radio Bayelsa Chapel Chairman), Pius Otiti (Chairman, RATTAWU) Amiditor Ikpo (Secretary NUJ) and Preye Yabrifa (Secretary RATTAWU), stated that the conduct of the General Manager is threatening the smooth working condition in the station.

According to the Statement issued by the leadership of the affected Unions, “due to the recent developments in Bayelsa State Broadcasting Corporation, BSBC, the two sister unions of NUJ and RATTAWU met and resolved as follow that the unions are deeply unhappy with the arrest of three of their members: Emmanuel Torubeli, the Director of Engineering, Sydney Otufu, the Head of Transport Unit and Felix Amalah the Head of Plant by the police on the invitation of the new BSBC General Manager, John Idumange for alleged misconduct.”

“While sister-unions are not and will not stand against any effort to instill discipline and unravel any act inimical to the corporation, it is however important that internal mechanisms are implored, as provided for in the Public Service Rules, to address such issues.”

“Such brazen arrest of December 19, 2016 is capable of diminishing the morale and passion of committed staff to duty, therefore, it is the unions position that the matter be withdrawn from the police and be internally addressed.”

“That the placement of staff of lower grade level/rank above their seniors is unacceptable to the unions and the recent ‘acting appointments’ of junior officers above and over their superiors should be reversed without delay.Whereas, unions are mindful that where a case of incompetence and misconduct or otherwise is established against an officer, disciplinary action should be taken in line with provisions of the Public Service Rulers, nonetheless, the next most senior officer must be given the responsibilities of discharging the functions of that office.”

” Unions frown at the use of social media by the new General Manager of BSBC, John Idumange to communicate problems and or challenges of the corporation to the global community rather than taking steps, calling on staff or relevant government authority to addressing such problems and use internal communication channels.”

” That the General Manager tender apology for insulting the unions while departing the Ekeki police station on December 19 by saying “RATTAWU my yanch, NUJ my foot”.The union’s leaderships while appreciating management for recent efforts to improve the corporation called on staff to be more committed to duty and contribute meaningfully to the growth of BSBC.”

