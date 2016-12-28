New Music DJ Sawa – ‘Tomorrow’ remix ft Mr Eazi, Moelogo, Stonebwoy – Pulse Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
New Music DJ Sawa – 'Tomorrow' remix ft Mr Eazi, Moelogo, Stonebwoy
Pulse Nigeria
UK based DJ Sawa rolls out a remix of his song 'Tomorrow' which features Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy, Nigerian rave award winning singer Mr Eazi and fast rising R&B singer Moelogo. The song dwells on inspiring hope to the hopeless, …
DJ Sawa – Tomorrow [Remix] feat. Moelogo, Mr Eazi & Stonebwoy
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG