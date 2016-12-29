Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Music Mr. Eazi – ‘Mad over you’ (Refix) – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
New Music Mr. Eazi – 'Mad over you' (Refix)
Pulse Nigeria
The pop singer, who has had a great year so far brought his game on the track. Published: 1 minute ago; Ayodele Johnson. Print; eMail · play. false. Mr. Eazi – 'Mad over you' (Refix). Download. Mr. Eazi – 'Mad over you' (Refix). Audio-Download …
MUSIC: Mr Eazi – Mad Over You (Cover)Nigeria Today

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.