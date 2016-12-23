New Music: Obiwon Obiora – Oh Jesus

Fresh off the buzz of his album release concert themed “Floodgates”, Obiora Obiwon gifts music lovers with a free download single for the Christmas holiday entitled “Oh Jesus”. Oh Jesus is pure worship music in a weave of highlife and pop rock chords, laid over a unique blend of contemporary sounds and local instruments. Lyrically the song pans a repetitive […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

