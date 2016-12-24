Pages Navigation Menu

New Music: Sexy Steel – Marie-Joana

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in Music | 0 comments

An unexpected yet amazing release from Sexy Steel, on his birthday. This is a brilliant gift to his fans to celebrate his birthday with him. I hereby introduce to you the baddest, hottest and dopest tune titled “Marie-Joana”. Please download, listen and share. That is all he asks for his birthday gift from his fans.

