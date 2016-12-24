New Music Teni – ‘Amen’ – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
New Music Teni – 'Amen'
Pulse Nigeria
The prayer themed track has the potential to become everyone's favourite track this festive season. Published: 08.35; Ayodele Johnson. Print; eMail · play. Teni – 'Amen'. Audio-Download · New Music Boogey – 'Already won' [Freestyle] · New Music Jay …
Teni drops first single on Shizzi's Magic Fingers Records
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG