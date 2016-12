New Music: Toby Grey – MMM

Just few days after the release of her song “Do“, Grey Nation singer “Toby Grey” taps producer Pjay for a new song called “MMM”. The song was mixed and mastered by DrumPhase. Listen below. Download

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest