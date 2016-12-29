Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Music Video: Phlow – Love It Or Not Ft Khandie

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Music | 0 comments

After a successful run of a 4 week music campaign titled #PhlowFridays, the budding emcee Phlow wraps up 2016 with a dancehall tinged single/video titled “Love It Or Not” featuring up and…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

— This is a content summary only. Visit www.gistus.com for full content, and more! —

This post was syndicated from GistUs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.