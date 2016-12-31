Pages Navigation Menu

New Music Video: Ycee – Ahn Ahn (OOOUUU Cover)

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in Music | 0 comments

To cap off an amazing year, Tinny Entertainment’s foremost artiste and leader of the new school Hip Hop – Ycee has released the video to Ahn Ahn, a cover for Young MA’s 2016 chart topping song OOOUUU. Directed by Theophilus King, Ycee is confident and mischievous as he takes on a different message and drops […]

