New Music Video: Ycee – Ahn Ahn (OOOUUU Cover)

To cap off an amazing year, Tinny Entertainment’s foremost artiste and leader of the new school Hip Hop – Ycee has released the video to Ahn Ahn, a cover for Young MA’s 2016 chart topping song OOOUUU. Directed by Theophilus King, Ycee is confident and mischievous as he takes on a different message and drops […]

