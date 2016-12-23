New photos: NTA staff’s children who survived Reigners Church collapse

2 year old David Uko Ima and elder sister Benita Uko Ima, 5, were with their mum and dad, Mr. Uko Ima, a staff with the Nigeria Television Authority, Uyo, when Reigners church roof collapsed on them and inflicted injuries on their heads and bodies.

5 year old Benita Uko Ima sustained head injury, while David had a fracture on the right hand and a deep cut on head. They were immediately rushed to Ibom Specialist hospital, where successful surgical operations were carried out by doctors. A pipe had to inserted to drain out clotted blood from David’s fractured head.

Thankfully, here are new photos of the kids recovering at the Ibom Specialist hospital where they are receiving treatment. See more below.