New Policy – You can now report a financial crime and earn 5% from the recovered sum

The Nigerian government has reportedly approved a policy that would see it paying whistle-blowers to encourage the reporting of crimes and other scandals.

Premium Times reports that part of the highlights of the new policy is that whistle-blowers whose revelations lead to recovery of money would be entitled to up to five per cent of the recovered sum.

The report says the policy was approved Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at the meeting of the Federal Executive Council , chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari inside the Council Chamber of the Aso Rock Villa.



Kemi Adeosun, the finance minister, made the revelation after the meeting adding that the policy is in conjunction with the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and minister of Justice and that it would be a stop-gap initiative until the National Assembly formally passes a law on whistle-blowing.

According to her, the policy is to strengthen the fight against corruption by the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

To make this work, the government is to set up a website and provide a phone number and email for people while anonymity and protection of whistle-blowers would be encouraged.

