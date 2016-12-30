Pages Navigation Menu

New Video: Kobi Jonz -End of Year Party (EYOP)

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Music | 0 comments

  It has been an eventful year for Kobi Jonz musically, as he has been delivering good content all through his series of freestyles and covers. He has now released a new music video called End of Year Party (EYOP) End of year party is a tune expressing gratitude in a lovely hip hop manner […]

