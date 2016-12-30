New Video: Kobi Jonz -End of Year Party (EYOP)

It has been an eventful year for Kobi Jonz musically, as he has been delivering good content all through his series of freestyles and covers. He has now released a new music video called End of Year Party (EYOP) End of year party is a tune expressing gratitude in a lovely hip hop manner […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

