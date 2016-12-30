Pages Navigation Menu

New Video: YCee – Ahahn (Ooouu Cover)

Tinny Entertainment’s Foremost artist Ycee is here with a brand new video called “Ahahn“,  it is a cover of Young Ma’s 2016 hit record “Ooouu“. The video was directed by Theophilus King and shows the Omo Alahji in his full glory. Watch video below

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

