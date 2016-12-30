New Video: YCee – Ahahn (Ooouu Cover)
Tinny Entertainment’s Foremost artist Ycee is here with a brand new video called “Ahahn“, it is a cover of Young Ma’s 2016 hit record “Ooouu“. The video was directed by Theophilus King and shows the Omo Alahji in his full glory. Watch video below
