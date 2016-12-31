New Year celebrations find Uganda Cranes in Dubai

Uganda Cranes will start the new year in Dubai, where they are stuck after a delay caused by bad weather in the Middle East.

They were supposed to have flown out to Tunisia today, but delayed arrival in Dubai from Uganda means they can only connect on Sunday morning.

The Cranes contingent left on Friday night aboard Ethiopian Airlines with the initial flight schedule that would take them via Dubai before connecting to Tunisia. Bad weather in Dubai saw the flight crew fly to Doha as a safety measure where the team spent the night.

Destiny u can’t escape as iam going to spend memorable NEW YEAR eve with my UGANDA CRANES team in State of Art VVIP Lounge at DUBAI airport — MICHOcoach (@michocoach) December 31, 2016

Soccer governing body FUFA confirmed on their website that the team will now usher in the new year 2017 at the Emirates Business Lounge in Dubai before flying out on Sunday to Tunis.

“We have finalised plans for the team to fly to Tunisia on Sunday morning. It has been a challenge due to reasons beyond our control that resulted into this delay. The team is relaxed” www.fufa.co.ug quoted leader of delegation Hamid Juma.

Uganda Cranes is scheduled to play friendly matches against Tunisia on January 4, followed by games against Slovakia and Ivory Coast before flying to Gabon for the Total AFCON Finals 2017.

Uganda is in group D with Ghana, Egypt and Mali.

