New Year: Cleric urges Nigerians to unite against corruption

Lagos – Prof. Ishaq Akintola, the Director, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) on Saturday in Lagos urged Nigerians, irrespective of their religious beliefs, to unite against corruption in the new year.

In his New Year message, Akintola also urged all Nigerians to intensify and prioritise the war against corruption and take their destiny in their own hands.

““Let us fling open all doors to welcome fellow citizens of other faiths. Open all the windows to allow in free air from all faiths and ethnicity.

““Nigerians must join hands to claim their rightful destiny. We must defeat the political and ethnic shenanigans with their divide et impera gimmicks.

““Already, Nigerians from all walks of life, businessmen, politicians, academicians, civil servants, farmers, artisans are imagining what to expect and what should be in place come 2017.

““MURIC does not prophesy. We are advocates of non-violence, transparency, accountability and good governance.

“MURIC wants Nigerians to kill corruption in 2017.

“”We must intensify and prioritise the war against corruption if we as a people really want to take our destiny in our own hands,’’ he said.

He further urged Nigerians to always speak with one voice irrespective of their political or ethnic affiliations.

He urged Nigerians to look forward to a new year in which Nigerians would appreciate honesty and integrity.

He also urged Nigerians to place accountability above licentiousness in the coming year.

“”Muslims and Christians must pull down the barrier of hatred.

“They must appreciate one another.

““For instance, some Muslims condemn fellow Muslims who wish Christians Merry Christmas. That is one of the signs of extremism.

“”Muslims should ignore such people among them. We should boldly and sincerely wish Christians Merry Christmas.

““MURIC has been doing this since its establishment in 1994 and we will continue to do so. We will not allow any distraction in our intellectual jihad.

““It is the path of love, the path of peace. We must not listen to extremist Muslims among us who feed fat on spreading hatred. Christians must also wish Muslims Barka de Salah as usual.

““Those who discourage such goodwill messages are not ready to face reality. Christmas and Salah will always come whether anybody likes it or not.

“”Why don’t they reject the holidays that are declared for such festivals if indeed they are serious?

“”Why don’t they go to work on that day if anyone will open the office doors for them? Or why don’t they go to the school on such holidays if teachers will come to teach them?

“”Those festivals are realities which can only be ignored by dreamers and the fact that holidays have been officially declared for them proves that they are real and an integral part of us as a people,” he stated.

