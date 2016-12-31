New Year Message: Buhari urges Shi’a community, Niger Delta militants to embrace peace

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Shi’a Community and Niger Delta militants to embrace peace and always abide by the laws of the country. The President made the appeal in his New Year message to Nigerians issued in Abuja on Saturday. He reassured that his administration would continue to pursue peace initiatives with aggrieved groups across […]

The post New Year Message: Buhari urges Shi'a community, Niger Delta militants to embrace peace appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

