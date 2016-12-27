Newcastle Willing To Take Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek On Loan

Premier League leaders Chelsea are willing to let talented midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek go out on loan, according to the Daily Mail.

The Blues would prefer the 20-year-old to gain experience at a fellow top flight club, in order to aid his development.

Newcastle are said to have contacted the club, regarding the player who has started one game in the EFL Cup this season.

It’s alleged that more than ten clubs have made enquiries for Loftus-Cheek, but Chelsea would prefer him to get first-team action with a top-flight club.

Loftus-Cheek is a regular for England at Under-21 level and he knows he needs regular game time to have any hope of breaking into the senior side.

Speaking in October, he told the official FA website: “It comes down to what you do with your club – if you can impress with your club, that will give you more chance of getting into the senior squad.

“But doing well at U21 level, the management are watching so it all helps, and you just have to perform to your best and see where it takes you.

“I just have to keep working hard and trying to take my chances when they come.”

