Newly Recruited Police Commence Training Dec 31- IGP

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, has said that beginning from Saturday December 31, 2016, the training programme for various cadres of applicants who were adjudged successful at the recently concluded recruitment exercise into the Nigeria Police Force will commence at designated training schools nationwide.

A statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, DCP Don Awunah, stated that the recruitment exercise was jointly conducted by the Police Service Commission (PSC), the Federal Character Commission (FCC) and the Nigeria Police Force in compliance with presidential directives.

He said 16 Police Training Institutions across the country have been set aside for the training exercise, adding that Cadet Assistant Superintendents of Police are to report at the Police Staff College Jos, while Cadet Inspectors will train at the Police College, Ikeja.“The recruit constables are to report at various Police Colleges and Training Schools in various sub-zones, designated for various states.

“These include police training facilities in Lagos, Ibadan,Iperu, Orji River and Maiduguri, among others. Police training institutions in Bauchi, Kaduna, Sokoto, Ilorin and Minna will also be used for the training exercise.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

