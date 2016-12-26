Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Neymar: I don’t play to win a Ballon d’Or – ESPN FC

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments


ESPN FC

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Neymar: I don't play to win a Ballon d'Or
ESPN FC
Barcelona forward Neymar showcased his skills during a charity match in Sao Paolo scoring four goals in a 13-9 victory. Neymar adds Barcelona's third of the match with this calm finish. Barcelona and Brazil star Neymar says he will not "kill" himself
Football: Not winning Ballon d'Or won't kill me: NeymarThe Straits Times
Neymar: I will not kill myself to win Ballon d'OrYahoo News
Neymar Won't Kill Himself To Win Ballon D'or360Nobs.com
Fox Sports Asia –Nigerian Entertainment Today
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.