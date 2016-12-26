Neymar Won’t Kill Himself To Win Ballon D’or

Barcelona forward, Neymar does not think the Ballon d’Or is quite important and says it won’t be a problem if he doesn’t win it.

The Brazil international didn’t make it to the top three of the 2016 award, coming fifth in the 2016 edition, as Ronaldo beat Messi and Griezmann to the award.

However, Neymar insists he won’t feel less fortunate if he doesn’t win the golden ball award.

“I am very happy in Barcelona, at this team and with the life I have,” the 24-year-old told the official La Liga website.

“Of course, it is my goal to win the Ballon d’Or, but I am not going to kill myself for it.

“I want to be happy and I am happy here at Barcelona. It is not a problem if I do not win the Ballon d’Or.

“I do not play football to win the Ballon d’Or. I play football to be happy, because I love it and want to play football.

“Winning the Ballon d’Or is the consequence of your work. Unfortunately, only one person can win it and Leo Messi is the best.”

