Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Super Eagles did not agree N1million bonus with NFF – Siasia – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Super Eagles did not agree N1million bonus with NFF – Siasia
Daily Post Nigeria
Samson Siasia has said Super Eagles players did not agree on a N1million bonus for home wins with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). Siasia was in charge of the Eagles at the time in question. On Wednesday, NFF spokesman, Ademola Olajire, …
'Super Eagles were not shortchanged'News24 Nigeria
NFF cheated Super Eagles stars off match bonusesNAIJ.COM
Eagles didn't agree N1million bonus – SiasiaThe Nation Newspaper

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.