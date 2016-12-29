Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NFF denies short changing Super Eagles

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in News, Sports | 0 comments

The Nigeria Football Federation ,NFF, on Wednesday said it did not short change players of the Super Eagles with regards to payment of their winning bonus for a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match. This is contained in a statement by Ademola Olajire, NFF’s spokesman and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post NFF denies short changing Super Eagles appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.