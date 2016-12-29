NFF denies short changing Super Eagles
The Nigeria Football Federation ,NFF, on Wednesday said it did not short change players of the Super Eagles with regards to payment of their winning bonus for a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match. This is contained in a statement by Ademola Olajire, NFF’s spokesman and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in […]
