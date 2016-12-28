NFF explains payment of match bonuses to Super Eagles

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), on Wednesday said it did not short change players of the Super Eagles with regards to payment of their winning bonus for a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match. This is contained in a statement by Ademola Olajire, NFF’s spokesman and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja. Olajire was reacting to a report alleging that the Super Eagles were short changed by the NFF of their winning bonus for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Algeria in Uyo in November.

