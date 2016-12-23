Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NGO calls for investment in youth development for better future leaders

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments

Mr Michael Enahoro, Chairman, Kids N Play, an NGO, has called for investment in youth development through sport to ensure better leaders and focused society in the country. Enahoro said this on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Abuja. According to him, the recent provision of sport centre, kits and…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post NGO calls for investment in youth development for better future leaders appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.