NHIS funds: Why it’s unfair to blame TSA – BusinessDay
|
BusinessDay
|
NHIS funds: Why it's unfair to blame TSA
BusinessDay
Since September 15, 2015 when the Treasury Single Account (TSA) policy was implemented, it has been making headlines on the news pages, but hardly for the best of reasons. Nowadays, it seems every problem under the sun is blamed on the TSA, …
TUC seeks NHIS' removal from TSA
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG