Nick Cannon To Spend Christmas In The Hospital
American entertainer Nick Cannon is stuck in the hospital and will spend Christmas there. The 36-year-old revealed via Instagram on Thursday that he’ll be hospitalised through the holiday due to lupus complications. “For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days this is where I’ve been. And I will be in the Hospital …
