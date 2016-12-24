Nick Cannon To Spend Christmas In The Hospital

American entertainer Nick Cannon is stuck in the hospital and will spend Christmas there. The 36-year-old revealed via Instagram on Thursday that he’ll be hospitalised through the holiday due to lupus complications. “For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days this is where I’ve been. And I will be in the Hospital …

The post Nick Cannon To Spend Christmas In The Hospital appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

