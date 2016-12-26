Niger Delta: How NNPC will ensure lasting peace – Baru
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Sunday explained how it is working towards sustainable solution to the challenge posed by insurgency in the Niger Delta. The NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, said this in a statement issued in Abuja. “The Corporation has created security management platforms that would […]
Niger Delta: How NNPC will ensure lasting peace – Baru
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG