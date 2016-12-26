Pages Navigation Menu

Niger Delta: How NNPC will ensure lasting peace – Baru

Posted on Dec 26, 2016

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Sunday explained how it is working towards sustainable solution to the challenge posed by insurgency in the Niger Delta. The NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, said this in a statement issued in Abuja. “The Corporation has created security management platforms that would […]

