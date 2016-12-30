Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Niger Delta Ijaw Professionals seek accountability for oil revenue spending – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Business | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Niger Delta Ijaw Professionals seek accountability for oil revenue spending
Pulse Nigeria
Wills said the association was seeking greater involvement of the Federal Government in the development of the Niger Delta region. Published: 3 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · Oil Spill play. Oil Spill. (Channels TV) …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.