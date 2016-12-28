Niger Delta militants surrender, call for dialogue with FG
The Niger Delta militants on Tuesday stated that they are ready for peace talks with the Federal Government in order to restore peace in the oil-rich region. The violent group made this decision after a meeting held on Tuesday under the auspices of the Coalition of Niger Delta Groups. Leaders of the group in a […]
