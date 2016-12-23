Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

El Rufai “Niger Delta militants planning to attack Kaduna” – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in World | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
El Rufai "Niger Delta militants planning to attack Kaduna"
Pulse Nigeria
The governor alleged that some ruthless politicians were sponsoring the miscreants and were benefitting from the crisis in Kaduna. Published: 2 minutes ago; Holiday Writers. Print; eMail · Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai play. Kaduna state
Niger Delta militants to attack Kaduna disguised as FulaniDaily Post Nigeria
Dodo debunks claims that churches are used to promote Southern Kaduna crisisNigeria Today

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.