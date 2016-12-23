Pages Navigation Menu

Niger Delta militants to attack Kaduna disguised as Fulani

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in News

Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has assured that the law will soon catch up with those behind the crisis in the southern senatorial district. He also said investigations had revealed plans to use Niger Delta militants to disguise as Fulanis to attack people in the zone. El-Rufai said he was aware that politicians sponsoring […]

