Niger Delta: Okowa calls for more synergy among stakeholders – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in Business | 0 comments


Niger Delta: Okowa calls for more synergy among stakeholders
Vanguard
Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Wednesday called for more synergy among stakeholders in the Niger Delta region in tackling the myriad of security challenges in the area. Okowa made the call when he received the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 …
