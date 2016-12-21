Niger Delta: Okowa calls for more synergy among stakeholders

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Wednesday called for more synergy among stakeholders in the Niger Delta region in tackling the myriad of security challenges in the area.

Okowa made the call when he received the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Maj.- Gen. Kasimu Abdulkarim and his team in Asaba.

He said that it was imperative for the stakeholders, including security agencies, traditional rulers, opinion leaders, elders and youths, to partner to promote peace and security in the region.

“I am glad that a new division has been established to take care of the security issues in the region and that a new brigade will be established in Asaba.

“This will help improve security in the state and I want to commend the synergy among the security agencies in the state which has led to improved security and ensured peace.

“I want to call for increased partnership between the security agencies and the traditional rulers, opinion leaders, elders, youths and other stakeholders in the region in handling the various security challenges,” he said.

Okowa commended Abdulkarim on his appointment and assured him of the state government’s support in the provision of the necessary infrastructure for the take-off of the division and the brigade in Asaba.

Earlier, Abdulkarim said that they were in Asaba to brief the governor on the establishment of the new 6 Division with headquarters in Port Harcourt, and the new brigade in Asaba.

He said that the visit was also to seek the state government’s support in meeting the challenges of the establishment.

Abdulkarim said that the new division, which would cover Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Delta States, would handle the security challenges in the region and help improve security.

