Niger Delta University 2016/2017 Clearance Schedule For fresh students Announced.

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in Education, News | 0 comments

The candidates admitted into Niger Delta University (NDU) for the 2016/2017 Academic Session are hereby informed that the clearance has been scheduled to hold as follows; MONDAYS: MANAGEMENT SCIENCE & EDUCATION TUESDAYS: ENGINEERING & BASIC MEDICAL SCIENCE WEDNESDAYS: ARTS & SCIENCE THURSDAYS: AGRIC & SOCIAL SCIENCE FRIDAYS: LAW, PHARMACY & NURSING All newly admitted students …

