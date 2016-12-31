Niger Delta University 2016/2017 Clearance Schedule For fresh students Announced.

The candidates admitted into Niger Delta University (NDU) for the 2016/2017 Academic Session are hereby informed that the clearance has been scheduled to hold as follows; MONDAYS: MANAGEMENT SCIENCE & EDUCATION TUESDAYS: ENGINEERING & BASIC MEDICAL SCIENCE WEDNESDAYS: ARTS & SCIENCE THURSDAYS: AGRIC & SOCIAL SCIENCE FRIDAYS: LAW, PHARMACY & NURSING All newly admitted students …

