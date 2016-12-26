Niger Delta University Christmas Break Notice & Resumption Date Out.

This is to inform the general public that the Niger Delta University goes on Christmas break from 23rd December, 2016 to 2nd January, 2017. students living in the Halls of Residence are to vacate their rooms with effect from 6pm on Friday, 23rd December, 2016. Final year students and whosoever that has genuine reason …

The post Niger Delta University Christmas Break Notice & Resumption Date Out. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

