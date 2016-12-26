Pages Navigation Menu

Niger Delta University Christmas Break Notice & Resumption Date Out.

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Education, News | 0 comments

  This is to inform the general public that the Niger Delta University goes on Christmas break from 23rd December, 2016 to 2nd January, 2017. students living in the Halls of Residence are to vacate their rooms with effect from 6pm on Friday, 23rd December, 2016.  Final year students and whosoever that has genuine reason …

