Niger emerges veteran football champion

Niger State has emerged winners of the first edition of National Veteran Football competition held in Kaduna.

Veteran teams from the nineteen Northern states participated in the championship aimed not only at bringing together ex- players who have made their mark in the game but also provide a platform for the them to remain fit years after hanging their boots.

Niger state veterans defeated their Abuja counterparts 2-0 to emerge winners carting away cash prize of N250, 000, plus various sports wears.

Speaking at a reception in honour of the victorious team, a Member of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Comrade Ahmed Yusuf Fresh said it is important that ex-players who have made their mark at various levels of competition be encouraged to continue to promote the game and remain fit and healthy. The championship according to him will be expanded next year with the inclusion of more veterans from the South East, South West and South South .

“It is a national competition, but we are starting from the North, by next year we will include veteran teams from other parts of the country, “he said

Earlier, the Technical Adviser of Elkanemi Warrior, Isah Ladan Bosso commended the organizers for their foresight describing it as a welcome development.

The competition he noted will go a long way to give the veterans a sense of belonging and keep them busy after retirement.

Former state commissioner for youth and sports development, Mallam Garba Mohammed was part of the victorious team.

The post Niger emerges veteran football champion appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

