FX crisis: Collapse of Nigeria’s N19 billion tomato paste industry looms, Operators warn – Naija247news

Posted on Dec 30, 2016


FX crisis: Collapse of Nigeria's N19 billion tomato paste industry looms, Operators warn
Value-chain operators in the tomato paste industry have warned of the potential collapse of Nigeria's N19 billion tomato paste manufacturing industry in the second quarter of 2017 if President Muhammadu Buhari continues to back the harsh forex policy
