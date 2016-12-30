Nigeria Beach Soccer team ranked 20th in the world – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Nigeria Beach Soccer team ranked 20th in the world
Nigeria's Beach Soccer national team has finished the year in 20th place in the overall world ranking, after it moved up 10 places in December 2016. The latest ranking was released on Thursday by the Beach Soccer World Wide. The Supersand Eagles …
