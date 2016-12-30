Nigeria Customs destroys N147m poultry products in Benin

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operation Unit, Zone C says it has destroyed 16, 422 cartons of imported frozen poultry valued at N147 million. According to the customs controller, Mr Usman-Shehu Dahiru, the frozen poultry products have a Duty Paid Value of N177.36 million. “The items were a container and conveyed by a truck […]

