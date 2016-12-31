Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria earned $55.5 billion from oil and gas in 2014 – NEITI

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Photo credit: Bloomberg

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

NEITI says NPDC withheld a total of $4.7 billion and N318.2 billion that should have gone to the Federation Account.

The post Nigeria earned $55.5 billion from oil and gas in 2014 – NEITI appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.