Nigeria: Economy – NACCIMA Raises Alarm Over Bleak 2017 – AllAfrica.com

Dec 24, 2016


Nigeria: Economy – NACCIMA Raises Alarm Over Bleak 2017
AllAfrica.com
The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has raised the alarm over a bleak 2017, noting that except capital expenditures for infrastructural development and the high level of unemployment is addressed …
