Nigeria facing challenges of youth restiveness, unemployment – Obasanjo
Nigeria’s former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on Thursday expressed concern over the level of unemployment and poverty in the country. The ex-President said such situation was fueling restiveness and youth unrest in the country. He spoke at the opening of the Southeast Economic and Security Summit in Enugu, where observed that individualism was limiting the […]
Nigeria facing challenges of youth restiveness, unemployment – Obasanjo
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG